Flanders Scientific introduces 5 monitors at NAB, releases S-Log2 firmware

Flanders Scientific showed five new monitors at NAB 2013:

BM230 : 23in, native 1920 x 1080 resolution, CFE2 (custom LUT Import), simultaneous monitoring of two inputs. Cost-effective editing monitoring that strikes a balance between performance and price. Ships in June

CM171 : 17.3in, 10-bit panel with native 1920 x 1080 resolution. CFE2 (custom LUT import), simultaneous monitoring of two inputs. Comes with rack ears and desktop stand. Ships in June. Also available as a field kit.

CM240 : 24in, 10-bit wide-gamut panel with 1920 x 1200 native resolution. CFE2 (custom LUT import), simultaneous monitoring of two inputs. Great for editors, colorists and DITs. Ships in June.

CM320TD: 32in, 10-bit panel with 1920 x1080 native resolution. CFE2 (custom LUT import), simultaneous monitoring of two inputs. Suited for all post-production applications, but also a capable field monitor with weight (21lbs) and power consumption (max 50W) on par with many much smaller monitors on the market. Ships in June.

Previewed at NAB, S-Log2 monitoring modes (S-Log2 Standard, S-Log2 Full) are now a standard feature on all FSI monitors. This adds to the growing list of log monitoring modes designed to provide viewers in production environments with a quick normalization of various log formats. Though not a replacement for proper post-production color correction, these monitoring modes are at the least a simple way to avoid the "why does this look so flat?" conversation with clients in production settings. Available as a free firmware update (version 9.51-1870) at FlandersScientific.com to all current FSI monitor owners.