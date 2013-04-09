Barnfind Technologies debuts Barnone at NAB 2013

At the 2013 NAB show, new manufacturer Barnfind Technologies debuted its BarnOne, a multi-functional, signal-neutral 1RU transport platform developed to accommodate all segments of the broadcast industry. Wiggo Evensen, CEO of the Norwegian company, revealed positive results for Barnfind’s first exhibition and simultaneously announced plans to double its presence at NAB 2014.

Barnfind demonstrated its BarnOne, a system that provides up to 32 ports with either 32 X SFPs from various manufacturers offering different capabilities, or a mix with 8 or 16 BNCs or HDMI/ DVI. The unit features a built-in electrical and/or optical router with a flexible configuration of CWDM (8/16 channels), DWDM (up to 40 channels) or 10Gigabit-Ethernet trunks.

The company also received several important initial orders for systems as well as demo units on the show floor. Shipping will commence by the end of June.