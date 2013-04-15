Middle Atlantic introduces sit/stand functionality to ViewPoint consoles

Middle Atlantic Products is introducing new height-adjustable sit/stand functionality for its family of ViewPoint consoles and technical furniture. Sit/Stand lift system functionality promotes proper ergonomics for healthy work environments, and is now available pre-installed in welded ViewPoint console bays or as a stand-alone workstation model.

These new models feature three convenient preset height settings for fatigue elimination and increased user comfort, especially in multishift environments. The Sit/Stand lift legs do not intrude in equipment mounting bays, leaving the full console bay width available for equipment. Quick shipment is possible with a three-week standard lead time, the same offered for all standard ViewPoint orders.

Available in the same variety of finishes as the complete ViewPoint system, the availability of new Sit/Stand models expands the line to make an offering that is ideal and flexible for a number of situations and uses.

All Viewpoint technical furniture ships fully welded for reduced assembly times.