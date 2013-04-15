Marshall Electronics shows broadcast, production tools at NAB

Highlights at the Marshall booth included:

A series of camer-top monitors, which now feature wireless HDI. The monitors build on the features of the V-LCD70 series, and include features such as waveform display, dual audio bars, headphone out, variable pixel-to-pixel function and Marshall's own peaking filter.

It's MD modular rackmount monitors support 3Gb/s SDI connections, making them fully compatible with 3G/HD/SD signals.

Marshall's IP camera and encoders/decoders allow for real-time transmission of HD-SDI, HDMI and NTSC/PAL composite video over standard IP networks.

The QVW-2710 is a 27in 2K/4K-capable modular quad viewer. It features a resolution of 2650 x 1440, and has an HD quad splitter, IMD, audio presence indicator and time code.

The Marshall PS Series Producer Stations take video and stereo audio inputs and process them for transport as H.264 streams meant for CDNs and distribution to the Internet.