Clear-Com releases intercom-over-IP Concert 2.7 upgrade

Clear-Com released Version 2.7 of its Concert Intercom-over-IP Communications Solution (Concert v2.7) at the 2013 NAB Show.

This latest software update provides users with the benefits of four-wire linking of external audio sources, secure/private networking and support for multiple Interface Gateway servers.

Clear-Com’s Concert provides a secure and scalable solution for providing high-quality voice communication between single or multi-site facilities over an IP infrastructure. The new upgrade supports an unlimited number of remote Interface Gateway servers and provides the ability to integrate external audio sources seamlessly, such as additional Clear-Com equipment or other third-party analog equipment. Concert v2.7 also provides improvements in the web-based management interface, making the system more user-friendly. Concert is designed to be highly configurable, enabling an intuitive point-and-click interface for mission-critical applications anywhere in the world.

Providing an intuitive, point-and-click user interface and an ultra-low-latency audio, Concert is ideal for many communication applications, such as on-site field reporting. The system also provides remote access to existing intercom systems and serves as a connection between third-party audio devices. It also allows collaborative workgroups to intercommunicate instantly and reliably from anywhere in the world on any PC or Mac with a LAN, WAN or Internet connection.

Based on the proprietary I.V.Core Technology, Concert’s enhanced audio features deliver crystal-clear audio and non-blocking communications over a standard LAN or Internet connection between local and remote users. It offers non-blocking and instant point-to-point or point-to-multipoint voice communications and conferencing from any personal computer. For times when a microphone is unavailable or a quiet space is needed, the system also offers listen-only and instant-messaging facilities.