Tedial announces cloud-based MAM updates at NAB 2013

Tedial, provider of Media Asset Management (MAM), Hierarchical Storage Management (HSM) and Business Process Management (BPM) software unveiled a number of key features to its product portfolio, including cloud-based updates to its Tarsys MAM system.

Tarsys now includes specific features for cloud-based environments and service providers, as well as multi-repository and multi-site support. The Web-based MAM features a unified UI for users to access content and workflow management from a single screen. Casual or expert operators can easily locate content and initiate workflows to process selected media — for instance simple editing, or transcoding. Furthermore, the MAM system now supports multiple data models, and is designed to work in many languages and character sets, making it suitable for international operations.