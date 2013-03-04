NVerzion unveils new automation software

NVerzion has released an enhanced version of its automation software that improves the operational efficiency of a broadcaster's file-based workflow.

Key improvements in the release include the transition to an Oracle MySQL database platform, providing broadcasters with a more reliable, robust and efficient solution for database communications.

The enhanced software also offers enhanced BXF integration for seamless data exchange between traffic and automation systems related to inventory and asset management, program schedule and record schedules.

Broadcasters also will now have optimized inventory and quality control management; new customization, functionality, and configuration to the NVerzion GUI; and increased device control. The new release also includes additional products such as NGuide, which is designed to ensure the integrity of electronic programming guide (EPG) information.

See NVerzion at 2013 NAB Show booth N4325.