Anton/Bauer to showcase DIONIC HD battery at NAB Show

Anton/Bauer’s newest lithium-ion (Li-Ion) battery, the DIONIC HD, will make its NAB Show debut in April.

Designed for broadcast and digital media professionals, the DIONIC HD is part of the company’s Logic Series of batteries. The DIONIC HD powers high-current applications in a lightweight and robust package, making it well suited for digital cinema cameras such as the Sony F65, RED cameras, ARRI Alexa, the Vision Research Phantom series and more.

Delivering up to 10A, the DIONIC HD is a 183Wh battery featuring special-application Li-Ion cell technology.Employing sixth-generation cell technology, the DIONIC HD incorporates the company’s latest software architecture and an improved LCD for superior safety and reliability in the most extreme environmental conditions. Weighing 40 percent less than a NiCad or NiMH battery, the DIONIC HD has 25 percent more capacity and will run a 30W camera, monitors and multiple accessories for more than six hours.