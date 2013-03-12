Studio Technologies debuts 4K remote camera interface at NAB

Studio Technologies Inc., the manufacturer of tailored high-performance audio, video and fiber-optic products for the professional audio, installation and broadcast markets, will debut the Live-Link 07X-series of remote camera interface systems at the 2013 NAB Show (Booth #C5449).

Purpose built to accommodate the technical requirements for emerging 4K-based broadcast production workflows and camera systems, the 07X-series is ideally suited for live sports and event productions. This newest member of the Live-Link family delivers all the power and flexibility of the standard Live-Link system, along with the unique resources required by broadcasters seeking a 4K solution. The camera end unit features four 3G-SDI-compatible inputs to accommodate data-intensive 4K digital video streams and an additional 3G/HD/SD-SDI input for an alternate digital video stream. The camera end unit also includes a 3G/HD/SD-SDI return from the control room unit for confidence monitoring. All signals are transported using just two strands of single-mode fiber, one each for signals in each direction.

The Live-Link 07X-series is designed to make 4K camera location deployment quick and easy. It is a complete solution for transporting 4K and monitor video, on-air audio, intercom and IFB communications, and data between the camera position in the field and a production vehicle or studio. Operating over two strands of single-mode fiber-optic cable makes interconnecting the units very simple. The camera side offers four analog mic/line sends (camera to control room) with selectable gain and 48 volt phantom power, along with two analog audio returns (control room to camera). The Live-Link system also incorporates a 2-channel IFB output (on the camera side) and two 4-wire interfaces (on the control room unit) that transitions to a 2-channel party-line (PL) intercom circuit on the camera end. The PL “comms” system features an auto nulling function that leads to great audio quality. Both the party-line intercom and IFB outputs provide DC power to support industry-standard user devices. In addition, the system includes 10/100 Ethernet, RS-232, RS-422 data transport as well as support for GPI/GPO control signals.