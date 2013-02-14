Chyron debuts SHOUT social media editor at NAB 2013

Debuting at NAB 2013 in Las Vegas is Chyron’s stand-alone social media editor, which enables broadcasters to bring social media commentary into their live broadcasts quickly and easily. It also allows one or more users to monitor, select, adjust and route social media conversations to broadcast graphics systems — either for on-air playback or to be stored as data files for later use.

Multiple instances of SHOUT running across a facility can be used simultaneously by different staff members to view content and moderate the same playback list. Additionally, the editor allows users to add, remove and authenticate multiple social media accounts from sources such as Twitter, Facebook, RSS and Mass Relevance.

For more information, see Chyron at NAB booth SL1010.