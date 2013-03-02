Jünger Audio to introduce V*AP voice processor at NAB 2013

Jünger Audio will use the NAB 2013 platform (Booth C2333) to give U.S. broadcasters their first view of V*AP, a brand new two-channel voice processor.

V*AP, the latest addition to Jünger Audio’s award-winning *AP family of products, adds new tools and algorithms to create a new, easier and more efficient approach to voice processing with no compromise in sound quality.

V*AP’s main task is to offer perfect control of microphone recordings. But, Jünger Audio has also included processing such as HP/LP filtering, dynamic section, full parametric EQ and de-essing. Also, a dedicated voice leveler is combined with a voice over circuit to help integrate voice programs into loudness-based broadcasting on the fly. Using the optional SDI I/O card automated voice over for embedded audio becomes an attractive feature of the V*AP.

Available as either an insert into a mixing desk or as a stand-alone unit, V*AP offers interfaces that allow integration in existing environments via an AES insert. The unit can also be used with an optional analogue board that adds two high quality mic-preamps.

Another key feature of V*AP is the inclusion of Spectral Signature, Jünger Audio’s automatic spectral sound management algorithm that dynamically boosts and attenuates frequency bands to preserve natural balance while achieving station sound. Users can automatically analyze the ideal recording of their voice (direct or over telephone lines) and easily create pre-defined sound fingerprints that become the reference the algorithm matches to on all subsequent live recordings.

At NAB 2013, Jünger Audio will also show its ground-breaking M*AP audio loudness processor, which combines an audio monitor controller and a loudness measurement device in one unit, thus providing comprehensive quality control and loudness monitoring for anyone working in a production or broadcast environment.

Designed for quality checking surround (5.1) and/or stereo programs, M*AP can be used for live monitoring and also to ensure compliance with today’s standards and regulations (ITU 1770/1/2/3, ATSC A85 or EBU R128).

The unit comes with alarm signals that alert the operator when pre-set loudness thresholds are exceeded, and these signals can be delivered by simple GPOs and/or SNMP traps, which carry actual loudness values. Loudness measurements can be performed over a long run or over a fraction of a program, or both. These measurements can be triggered by automation systems via GPIs or via the network - or even manually by buttons of the X*AP remote panel.

Alongside loudness measurements, M*AP also offers functionality for acoustical QA. It has eight speaker outputs that allow for A/B checking of stereo compatibility of a surround downmix through alternative speakers, as well as via L/R front speakers.

For no extra cost, the M*AP’s SDI board acts as an embedder as well and comes with video delay to compensate for any kind of audio delay. This feature is ideal for those looking to maintain lip sync in QA suites or control rooms. M*AP also features a built-in Dolby Metadata generator and an optional Dolby decoder that allows users to decode Dolby-E, Dolby-D (AC-3) and Dolby Digital plus (E-AC-3).

Jünger Audio will complete its NAB line-up with the Award-winning T*AP TV Audio Processor and Loudness Logger, a powerful tool that offers customers of all Jünger Audio levelling processors an easy way to monitor the development of the loudness over time. Using this new software, broadcasters can monitor in real time or by analyzing previously stored loudness log files. This innovation is critical as all broadcasters now need to show precisely how their audio levels are performing in order to comply with new legislation on Loudness.