Sencore exhibits the TXS 8600 transcoder at NAB 2013

On display at the 2013 NAB Show will be the Sencore TXS 8600, which offers high-density, multi-profile encoding and transcoding for real-time adaptive bit rate video streaming. The TXS 8600 is ideal for delivering live events to millions of simultaneous viewers and building virtual multichannel cable tier offerings for OTT video services.

The transcoder supports all the popular codecs, containers and adaptive bit rate protocols — including Microsoft Smooth Streaming, Apple HLS, Adobe HDS, MPEG-2, H.264, and MPEG-DASH — needed to move content to any display device.

It is part of the company's comprehensive line of streaming products that includes a multi-unit management system (TXS 8000), a file-to-file encoder/transcoder (TXS 8400), and a dedicated stream segmentation processor (TXS 8200).

