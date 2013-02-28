Hitachi to unveil SK-HD2200 HD production camera at NAB Show

At the 2013 NAB Show, Hitachi Kokusai Electric America will introduce the SK-HD2200 HD production camera, a new top-of-the line studio and OB camera.

The SK-HD2200 features new 2/3in, 1080/60p, progressively scanned, (Ultra-Advanced) 2.3-million-pixel UAIT CCDs, 1100TVL resolution and 3Gb/s HD-SDI signal handling from end-to-end.

Hitachi’s implementation of the advanced digital processing technology assures low-noise, high-dynamic-range pictures. The HD signal generated by the new sensors, processed by 38-bit Hitachi DSPs, transported via the company’s digital fiber-optic system and output as SMPTE-424M SDI are 3Gb/s throughout.

The SK-HD2200 is complemented by the SK-HD1200, a portable, hand-held version.

