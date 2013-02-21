Harris Broadcast to show upgraded multisource analysis tools at NAB 2013

Harris Broadcast comes to the NAB 2013 Show with several new Videotektest and measurement products and enhancements. Notably, the company will inject loudness monitoring and enhanced multi-image display capabilities into its MSA Series of multisource analysis software products, enabling more test and measurement functionality in the compressed domain.

The MSA Series is meant for full testing of compressed video conformance, audio levels and data services of OTA broadcast, cable, satellite and IPTV signals. Its multisource capability means that engineers can analyze many transport streams at once, including IP, RF and ASI encoded video signals.

At the NAB 2013 Show, the company will demonstrate how engineers can simultaneously test and monitor multiple transport streams in various display configurations. For example, users can monitor the four most critical signals in quad-split configurations while “shadow testing” other signals in the background — with the ability to quickly bring different signals to the forefront.

ATSC broadcasters and cable/satellite operators further benefit from the ability to measure, monitor and log audio levels for multiple program streams — a timely enhancement with the FCC passage of the CALM Act to reduce loudness in TV advertising. Internationally, new MSA Series capabilities allow DVB-T2 broadcasters to demodulate program-related descriptors and metadata in transmission headends, giving users a more complete picture of content going to air.

Reference and Legalizer Products

Harris Broadcast will introduce two new Videotek products at the show. This includes the VSG-4TSG test signal generator, ideal for confirming video and audio integrity through 3G/HD/SD/composite test generation; and the DL-870 video legalizer to evaluate and correct 3G/HD/SD signal formats. The DL-870 helps broadcast, post and production operators confirm how color space, bit rates and other characteristics compare across various formats — and what adjustments must be made to “legalize” a signal for use in multiple formats.

The VSG-4TSG completes Harris Broadcast’s portfolio of 3Gb/s-capable test signal generation products, along with its VSG-4MTG master timing generator and VSG-4CSD clock system driver introduced at IBC 2012 in September. The master timing generator and clock system driver products will receive their North American debut at NAB. All four products, including the DL-870, are built on common platforms to provide familiar, user-friendly operation across test and measurement applications.

