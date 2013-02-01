Ensemble Designs announces high-resolution support for BrightEye Mitto scan converters

Ensemble Designs has announced new high-resolution support for its line of BrightEye Mitto scan converters. The new software supports 1920 x 1200 pixel images.

BrightEye Mitto scan converters provide high-quality conversion from computer video to SDI video. Computer video is converted to serial digital SD, HD and 3Gb/s on BNC electrical or fiber-optic outputs.

The converters auto-sense between DVI and VGA, making integration with any computer nearly plug-and-play. Adjustable audio delay allows for correcting lip sync on Skype and YouTube video used in live shows. Just a small part of the computer's screen can be selected with a mouse and instantly converted to full-screen HD. Fiber-optic outputs simplify integration into large systems.