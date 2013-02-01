Screen Service to feature new ENC 333A encoder, ENC 335 encoder/decoder at NAB Show

At the 2013 NAB Show, Screen Service will feature its new ENC 333A HD system designed for real-time audio/video encoding for broadcast applications.

The device is able to encode several HD and SD formats, providing high-quality video suitable for broadcast transmission. The video encoding technique, H.264 and MPEG-2, guarantees low output bit-rate with a flexible range that goes from 2Mb/s to 25Mb/s. The audio stream is coded with high efficiency and quality using MPEG-1 Layer II, AAC-HE, AAC-LC or DolbyDigitalPro.

In addition, the company will show its new ENC 335 low-latency, real-time HD video over IP encoder/decoder. An SD/HD signal is received by the encoder, compressed and transmitted via an IP network. A decoder captures data from an IP network, decompresses it and plays it back in original form as SD/HD video. The device can be configured with either a 3G-SDI or DVI/HDMI interface, as required.

Other products Screen Service will highlight at its booth include its SDT ULTRA HE transmitter series, multi-purpose SSBT broadcast analyzer and OMNI LINK 1W RMS, COFDM DVB-T2-based microwave link.

For more information, visit Screen Service at NAB booth SU4306.