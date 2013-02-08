Empire City Casino adds ABS Flypack to support HD production

Professional video and audio systems integration firm Advanced Broadcast Solutions (ABS) recently delivered a full-HD video flypack to the Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway in Westchester, NY. The casino has been using the system since October to produce two ongoing series.

One of the casino’s regular series is “Empire City’s Lucky Break,” a three-camera production shot on location in the casino’s entertainment lounge using the new flypack. The one-hour weekly talent show is shown on Sundays on Cablevision throughout the Greater New York area. The flypack is also used for a horse racing handicapping show, which is produced with a virtual set.

Anchored by a Broadcast Pix Mica 500 Video Control Center, the flypack features a Mackie audio console, Clear-Com intercom/IFB, JVC HD monitors, Grass Valley Turbo iDDR and four Blackmagic Design HyperDeck Studio disk recorders. A slide-out shelf provides easy access to the switcher control panel, audio console, and computer keyboard.