Wohler to feature new AMP1-16M audio monitor at 2013 NAB Show
At the 2013 NAB Show, Wohler Technologies will showcase its AMP1-16M dual-input SDI audio monitor offering broadcasters high-performance monitoring of embedded audio in two 3G/HD or SD-SDI streams.
The 1RU system de-embeds and provides metering and monitoring of any or all of the 16 audio channels in the selected 3G/HD or SD-SDI stream. It offers intuitive operation and clear display of levels and other critical information using bright 2.4in LED-backlit LCD displays, enabling one-touch monitoring and summing of any selected pair to built-in speakers, headphones or XLR balanced analog outputs.
The monitor offers remote access for setup and storage of user-defined presets via Ethernet and USB connections, gain adjustment/trim on individual audio channels with the ability to assign channels to either or both analog outputs as well as select or deselect channel pairs, pass-through of both SDI inputs and reclocked output of the selected monitored SDI stream.
See Wohler Technologies at 2013 NAB Show booth N3729.
