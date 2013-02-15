TV One to highlight C3-540 CORIOmaster

At the 2013 NAB Show, TV One will feature its C3-540 CORIOmaster.

The unit combines edge blending, video wall processing, multiviewing and windowing with up-, down- and cross-conversion in one device. The combination of multiple products into one 4RU unit results in lower rack space, cable and power requirements with the unit itself consuming very low power.

A high-quality modular video matrix is built-in using CORIOsoftswitch, which provides a firmware-based video routing, switching, and video conversion and effects platform using multiple canvases and layouts, along with PC- and Apple-compatible control software. Sixteen AV universal slots are available, and the CORIOmaster automatically recognizes the modules inserted as an input or output module. Any analog or digital format from composite video to 3G-SDI is accommodated.

Other products that TV One will highlight at NAB include the C3-340 CORIOmatrix switcher, C2-8000 universal input seamless switcher, C2-6204 four-window 3G-SDI processor, C2-6104A four-window video processor, and C2-2355A universal I/O video switcher/scaler.

For more information, visit TV One at NAB booth SL9416.