Leader Instruments to show compact monitor/rasterizer

Leader Instruments'sCCW Show exhibit (booth 1350) will include a compact 7-inch monitor/rasterizer (the LV5307), complete with internal cross-conversion from 3G-SDI, HD-SDI and SD-SDI to HDMI and vice versa. The HDMI output can be used as a rasterizer, delivering screen content to an external monitor.

Selectable waveform, vector and false-color test screens can be inset over SDI and HDMI sources. Picture modes include markers, monochrome, blue-only, red-only and green-only, plus cross-pulse. A peaking function allows precise adjustment of camera focus. Easy-to-use controls with selectable quick-function buttons complement the comprehensive display and menus.

A high-quality LED-backlit LCD screen delivers bright images over wide horizontal and vertical viewing angles. With its 1024 x 600 pixel resolution, 16.7 million color depth and 800:1 contrast ratio, the LV5307 allows detailed viewing of video images and waveforms. All screen contents, including waveform, vector, false color and markers, can be fed direct to the HDMI input of a larger monitor.

SDI-embedded audio is de-embedded and displayed as 16-channel bar icons superimposed over the video image. Audio timing is adjustable to offset delay relative to source video. Monitor volume can be set from the front panel.

The LV5307 rasterizing test monitor measures 8.7 x 1.9 inches, is 5 inches high and weighs 2.02 pounds. Operating temperature is between 32 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Power requirement is 12 volts DC at 1.2 amps, or universal AC mains from the included power adapter.

The instrument can be used free standing or attached to a supplied tilting stand. An optional rack mount is available to allow easy incorporation into a desk, mobile production vehicle or apparatus room.