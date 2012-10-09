EVS showcases new open workflow integration with Adobe Premiere

EVS showcased its newly announced open workflow collaboration with Adobe, which includes Adobe Premiere Pro Creative Suite 6 software, integrated with the EVS XT/XS high-speed production servers at IBC2012.

The integration between EVS’ production servers and Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 enables users to exchange media recorded on EVS servers and send Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 edits back for instant playout. Using the OP1a MXF or QuickTime Movies file exchange format, Adobe Premiere Pro users will be able to edit content while it’s being transferred as a background task via EVS’ XT/XS media production servers.



The streamlined workflow removes traditional production bottlenecks and gives Adobe Premiere Pro editors more time to focus on creative editorial tasks, rather than spending valuable time waiting for file transfers. Since EVS servers already natively support codecs used by Adobe Premiere Pro, it now means that files can be directly transferred without encoding and decoding, which saves time and also preserves image quality.