Xilinx, Barco Silex collaborate on video-over-IP solution development

Xilinx and its Certified Xilinx Alliance Program member Barco Silex have begun collaborating on a way to ease the development of video-over-IP solutions with a comprehensive platform combining hardware-validated IP, reference designs and systems integration services supporting Xilinx’s all programmable FPGAs and SoCs, the companies announced at IBC2012.

The new initiative will enable broadcast equipment OEMs to accelerate product development and add the latest video-over-IP capabilities to their existing products and those currently in development.

The first platform offering is based on Xilinx’s 28nm 7 series of field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), which is made up of three new families that address the range of OEMs’ system requirements. The 7 series devices are the programmable silicon foundation for Xilinx’s Targeted Design Platforms (TDPs) that enable broadcast OEMs to focus on product innovation and differentiation.

Barco Silex’s primary role in this effort will be to serve as the system integrator. Specifically, Barco Silex will be responsible for integrating a wide range of IP cores from Xilinx (SMPTE 2022, SMPTE SDI, Ethernet MACs) and Barco Silex (JPEG2000, high-performance memory controller) and solving system integration difficulties in shared memory systems with multiple IP blocks, and ultimately stitching multiple video streams together into a working system.

Broadcast equipment OEMs also can take advantage of the extensive design services that Barco Silex offers, if extra channels, features or capabilities are required.