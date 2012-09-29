Chyron integrates ENGAGE with zeebox

Chyron announced at IBC2012 the integration of its ENGAGE second screen and social TV platform with the zeebox companion app and website.

With seamless access to zeebox from within their existing Chyron graphics systems, broadcasters can leverage the leading second screen app to complement their live programming.



ENGAGE gives broadcasters the ability to add viewer interactivity, such as votes, polls and tweet battles, into their live news and sports programming, along with rich call-to-action graphics and infographics. By integrating with second screen and social data partners, including zeebox, the Chyron platform eliminates the need for custom integration while allowing broadcasters to maintain their routine production workflows. zeebox gives broadcasters a single program-based destination where fans can chat, share and interact.