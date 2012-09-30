ViewCast features new Niagara 2200 streaming media system

ViewCast showcased its new Niagara 2200 streaming media system designed to deliver high-quality and simple operation at IBC2012.

The half rack, streaming solution is built on the quality of ViewCast Osprey technology. The product allows even non-technical personnel to stream high-quality live video. Its built-in Web interface simplifies system setup and operation, allowing complete system control from anywhere on the network.

All that is necessary to begin streaming in multiple resolutions and bit rates with the Niagara 2200 is to set streaming parameters and to press a single button on the front panel.

ViewCast SimulStream technology comes standard with the Niagara 2200, which means users can stream MPEG-2 or H.264 video in multiple formats, resolutions and bit rates to set-top boxes, mobile devices and computers.