Linear Acoustic showcases AERO.1000 audio platform

Linear Acoustic featured its AERO.1000, a high-density expandable audio and loudness processing platform, at IBC 2012.

AERO.1000 provides up to eight 5.1+2+2 AEROMAX audio engines, including UPMAX upmixing and downmixing, along with up to eight Dolby encoders and decoders, and Nielsen Watermark encoding, in a 1RU package.

The audio and loudness processing platform offers 3GHz HD/SD-SDI with compensating video delay, AES, stereo analog I/O and dual power supplies as standard, with available DVB-ASI I/O for up to 4 PIDs. AERO.1000 features Linear Acoustic CARBON Hybrid Processing technology, a combination of single-ended multiband processing and reversible metadata control of dynamic range to preserve content quality.