Harmonic, Nagra team to drive Spanish telecom cloud-based OTT video service

Harmonic has teamed up with Nagra to power a cloud-based OTT video service for broadcasters and pay-TV service providers offered jointly by major Spanish infrastructure telecom operator Abertis Telecom and Nagra.

The multiscreen hosting service is already in use by Spanish broadcasters for their HbbTV-based services and will be enhanced to become what is expected to be one of the world’s first commercial deployment of MPEG-DASH.

As part of a fully integrated multiscreen solution, Harmonic’s ProMedia suite and Nagra MediaLive Multiscreen solution provide the Abertis Telecom-Nagra cloud service with an integrated video infrastructure capable of delivering high-quality OTT applications — including live video, VOD and time-shifting — to TVs, PCs, tablets, smartphones, set-top boxes and other IP-connected devices.

Nagra and Harmonic worked closely to define and implement the necessary interfaces between Harmonic’s video processing solutions and Nagra’s master DRM key server, allowing the service to simultaneously protect content with multiple digital rights management systems, including Nagra PRM, Microsoft PlayReady and Marlin.

Leveraging Nagra MediaLive Multiscreen’s multi-DRM capability, the Abertis Telecom-Nagra cloud service can support a broad range of connected devices while reducing the total cost of ownership. The end-to-end Nagra solution includes the flexible MediaLive Service Platform for digital asset management and service delivery; the company’s digital rights management technology (Nagra PRM); Nagra Media Player, a sophisticated media player that securely delivers services to open devices; and the MediaLive “Ninja” Client Framework.

The joint Abertis Telecom-Nagra cloud service uses Harmonic’s software-based ProMedia family of video preparation and processing solutions to streamline the delivery of its new OTT service.