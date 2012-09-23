Anton/Bauer debuts COFDM camera transmitter

At IBC2012, Anton/Bauer showcased its new AB-HDRF system, a compact 5.8GHz COFDM RF system that can transmit an HD signal over great distances.

A collaboration between Anton/Bauer and Vitec Group sister company Integrated Microwave Technologies, the AB-HDRF system is a COFDM transmitter that uses the 5.8GHz frequency band. The AB-HDTX sends its signal directly to the AB-HDRX dual-diversity receiver or the DirectVu handheld confidence monitor/receiver. The unit’s size makes it well suited for reality-based, ENG/EFP and live event coverage.

The AB-HDRF system has an RF output of 100mW and is capable of accepting a wide range of HD/SD video formats along with embedded audio from the HD-SDI output on a camera. The use of MPEG-4 compression allows the signal to travel a half-mile in line-of-site applications. The system allows users to choose between 12 different channels for transmission, ensuring the least amount of interference.