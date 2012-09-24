TSL unveils fail-safe, plug-and-play Vertical Intelligent Power units

TSL Professional Products introduced its new Vertical Intelligent Power (VIP) range of Mains Distribution Units (MDU) at IBC2012.

VIP delivers all of the functionality of TSL PPL’s Power Management MDUs, but in a modular, vertical format that streamlines the installation process. The unit is intended for broadcast, IT and AV applications, or any installation needing fail-safe power distribution management.

During installation of a traditional horizontal mains distribution unit, all connecting power cables for the equipment in a rack need to be measured, soldered and cut, which can take up to a half man-day of time per rack. Since the VIP mounts vertically to the mounting strip hardware on the back of a rack unit, the installation team needs only use the existing AC cable for each piece of gear. The unit also features an A/B input to provide complete redundancy, a necessary item for critical applications like transmission centers.