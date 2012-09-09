Avid unveils cloud-enabled news production, distribution with Interplay Sphere

Avid announced at IBC2012 a broad range of newsroom offerings featuring Avid Interplay Sphere, a solution that helps journalists write, edit and produce more and better stories from where they are happening.

With Interplay Sphere connectivity, NewsCutter or Media Composer software and a laptop, operations can be conducted for a fraction of the cost of a traditional remote news truck. Avid Interplay Sphere is a cloud-enabled center of distributed news production, offering: