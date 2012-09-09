Avid unveils cloud-enabled news production, distribution with Interplay Sphere
Avid announced at IBC2012 a broad range of newsroom offerings featuring Avid Interplay Sphere, a solution that helps journalists write, edit and produce more and better stories from where they are happening.
With Interplay Sphere connectivity, NewsCutter or Media Composer software and a laptop, operations can be conducted for a fraction of the cost of a traditional remote news truck. Avid Interplay Sphere is a cloud-enabled center of distributed news production, offering:
- easy, two-way access and connectionthat enable editors or journalists in the field to securely edit complete stories from any location, collaborate with distributed teams across complex workflows, and deliver content to production facilities;
- simplified workflows that automatically manage the transcode, upload and check-in to any connected Avid Interplay system and allow users to edit directly from any Interplay asset store; and
- intelligent media transfersspeed the transfer of local media from the field by providing the ability to begin uploading media as a story is being edited.
