mDialog, VisualOn partner to provide HL ad insertion for Android devices

Connected device video stream management specialist mDialog and VisualOn, a multimedia software company enabling high-quality video and audio across connected devices, have announced a partnership to bring dynamic ad insertion to Android.

mDialog and VisualOn now offer media companies the ability to monetize HTTP Live Streaming (HLS), an HTTP-based media streaming communication protocol, on Android devices by seamlessly inserting ads into live and on-demand programming. The solution uses the same encoding processes and workflows as HLS streams on iPhone, iPad, Xbox, Roku and other devices and platforms.

Integrating the mDialog Smart Stream Platform with VisualOn's media player allows content providers to extend their linear, live and VOD ad-supported programming to Android devices using their existing HLS-based video delivery workflow. This means content providers can increase their audience without the associated impact and costs of addressing a new connected device.

"This is great news for media companies that currently deliver HLS video content across devices like iOS, Roku and Xbox and would like to monetize these streams across Android devices as well," said Greg Philpott, founder and CEO of mDialog.

