Custom Consoles to feature new enhancements to Module-R control room furniture
At IBC2012, Custom Consoles will make the European debut of its Module-R range of control room furniture and Media Wall monitor display supports with enhanced features.
Custom Consoles’ Module-R product range allows customers and systems integrators to create robust, efficient and attractive control-room desks from a selection of standard interlocking elements. These include high-quality single-bay, dual-bay and triple-bay desk sections with front or rear access; work surfaces in matching widths; corner desk sections in 90-degree, 45-degree or 30-degree angles with integral worktops; a slide-out keyboard drawer; equipment pods with 3U, 6U or 8U capacity; a 19in storage pedestal; and 27U equipment bay.
A new feature of Module-R is a redesigned steel-and-aluminum vertical support with internal cable ducts. Resting on a broad load-bearing skid, the new legs provide improved strength and stability, protect studio carpet and allow easier relocation if required during technical rebuilds.
See Custom Consoles at IBC2012 Stand 3.A54.
