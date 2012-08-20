MEDIA BROADCAST rolls out high-speed media file transfer for broadcast, production clients

MEDIA BROADCAST, a media services provider based in Germany, has introduced a new high-speed file transfer service for its broadcast and production customers based on Signiant Managers+Agents software.

MEDIA BROADCAST is extending its existing broadcast network with the Signiant technology to enable clients to transfer digital media in a fast, secure and managed fashion.

Signiant's enterprise-class software solutions are designed to address all aspects of file-based media movement, including acceleration, automation, security and control, across global networks. Part of Signiant's compatible product suite, Managers+Agents is optimized for automated batch file transfers, advanced resource management and workflow integration.

"Using Signiant, our customers have the ability to share critical media files over our real-time network at speeds five times faster than they could using a basic Internet connection, and exponentially faster than old-style, tape-based workflows — with assurance that their content is protected and secure," said Rafael Dornes, product manager of Broadcast Next Generation Network (NGN) Solutions at MEDIA BROADCAST.

Supporting a connected community of more than 130 broadcasters and production companies in Germany, Vienna, Brussels, Paris and London as well as North America, MEDIA BROADCAST'S MeXS service lets users exchange prerecorded video and audio content within the secure confines of the MEDIA BROADCAST network — often in a matter of seconds depending on the size of the files and resolution of the content.

MEDIA BROADCAST customers, with an existing connection to the company's Broadcast NGN solutions, are automatically enrolled in the MeXS community, making them instantly reachable for file transfers via the NGN address book.

See Signiant at IBC2012 Stand 14.621.