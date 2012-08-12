TSL Professional Products, DK-Technologies form strategic technology alliance

TSL Professional Products and DK-Technologies have announced a strategic technology partnership by which TSL will offer unique product solutions for a variety of markets, beginning with the broadcast industry.

“With our combined knowledge, we’re looking to develop some exciting new ways of managing audio across the broadcast chain that will streamline present production needs while anticipating future trends,” said Chris Exelby, managing director of TSL Professional Products.

“TSL has a formidable reputation in the audio monitoring space, and we are delighted to be sharing ideas with them. By combining our knowledge and resources, we are confident that we can provide more efficient workflows to not only broadcast, but to theater, music productions and AV installations,” said Andy Page, UK director, DK-Technologies.

See TSL Professional Product at IBC2012 Stand 10.B41.

See DK-Technologiesat IBC2012 Stand 8.E60.