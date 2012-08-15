Grass Valley to unveil latest STRATUS, EDIUS developments

At IBC2012, Grass Valley will introduce new enhancements to its portfolio of cameras, slow-motion replay systems, production switchers, media servers, networked storage and routing switchers.

Showcasing streamlined workflows, the latest features of the Grass Valley STRATUS Media Workflow Application Framework bring the power and flexibility of a service-oriented architecture for media creation and management in production environments. The latest version of GV STRATUS includes archive, conform and metadata management enhancements.

This functionality, when combined with ENPS, Octopus or iNEWS newsroom computer systems, permits users to access all of their STRATUS tools within the NRCS.

A new systemized version of EDIUS — EDIUS Elite — is specifically designed to provide comprehensive interoperability with the K2 Summit platform and GV STRATUS, enabling fast-turn production in environments such as news and studios.

EDIUS Elite has native support for raw footage captured with digital cinematography cameras, including those from RED Digital, as well as comprehensive 3D editing tools and 3D workflow support.

See Grass Valley at IBC2012 Stands 1.D11 and 1.E02.