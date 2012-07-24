Matrox to highlight Avio fiber-optic KVM extender

Matrox will feature its Avio fiber-optic KVM extender for graphics-intensive design, visual effects and editing applications at IBC2012.

Avio lets users separate the computer from the working environment and place it in a secure, climate-controlled machine room. Matrox Avio consists of a transmitter and receiver pair that captures dual digital video, keyboard, mouse, analog stereo audio and USB signals from the host system and extends them uncompressed up to 6500 feet over a single fiber-optic cable. The extender maintains the system's performance and delivers high image quality and smooth HD video playback without any frame-rate drops or color degradation.

The company also will feature its Convert DVI Plus, a cost-effective HD-SDI scan converter that lets broadcasters easily and economically incorporate content from computers and iPad and iPhone devices into news programs.

See Matrox at IBC2012 Stand 7.B29.