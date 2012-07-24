Cobham to unveil Solo H.264 wireless camera system

RF specialist Cobham will highlight the latest version of its Solo H.264 wireless camera system at IBC2012.

The Solo H.264 wireless camera system features the company’s unique UMVL ultra-mobile video link communications protocol for stable, low-latency transmission. Solo H.264 is designed to ensure stable transmission of HD pictures and sound across a broad range. Cobham’s custom UMVL modulation system is designed specifically for broadcast applications, combining high quality with an extremely low latency of just 15ms.



UMVL is designed to perform best at the upper end of the frequency range to minimize the risk of interference or congestion from mobile telephony applications. The transmitter is available as a camera back and as a standalone unit for convenient mounting on vehicles. The receiver has eight RF inputs.



See Cobham at IBC2012 Stand 1.F41.

