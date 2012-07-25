Vislink to feature MSAT antenna, micro HD camera

Vislink will make the European debut of its Advent Mantis “MSAT” Man portable data terminal and introduce a new HD micro camera from Gigawave at IBC2012.

MSAT is a highly portable tri-band satellite antenna system specifically designed for ease of use and rapid deployment. At only 27.5lbs, the Advent MSAT can be carried by one person. The system’s fully integrated design allows setup in minutes from arrival to satellite acquisition, making it well suited for rapid-deployment field applications.

The antenna comes with either a 65cm or 90cm reflector as standard and can be configured to be used in Ka, Ku and X bands. Power is supplied either from mains outlets or 12-36VDC supplies.



Gigawave’s full-resolution HD micro camera measures 3.1” x 1” x 1” (without lens) and weighs 2.82oz. Powered by a 10–18VDC supply, with HD-SDI video input arriving via SMB connector, the camera is designed to deliver full-broadcast-quality images in the most demanding environments.

See Vislink at IBC2012 Stand 1.A61.