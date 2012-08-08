Grass Valley divests of Weiterstadt system integration group

Grass Valley announced Aug. 3 that PARTER Capital Group, an equity investment firm in Frankfurt, Germany, has purchased the assets and resources of Grass Valley’s systems integration team in Weiterstadt, Germany.

The group consists of system engineers and specialists that design and build outside broadcast (OB) vehicles as well as production and broadcast facilities across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

PARTER Capital Group has acquired the division through one of its portfolio companies, BTS broadcast technology solutions. BTS will provide field-tested, experienced personnel to design, test and validate television and content systems.

According to Grass Valley, the agreement reinforces its strategy to focus on IT-centric software and hardware systems, while building a strong partners ecosystem.

“As an investment company, we saw the potential for growth as Grass Valley concentrates on its core businesses, and we are confident we can continue to make BTS broadcast technology solutions GmbHa global provider of high-quality leading solutions for fixed and remote production and broadcast facilities,” said Dr. Rüdiger Terhorst, managing director at PARTER Capital Group.

See Grass Valley at IBC2012 Stands 1.D11, 1.E02 and OE120.