Drift Innovation opens U.S. office

U.K.-based action sports technology company Drift Innovation has opened a new office in the United States to support the growing market in North and South America and to launch a direct-to-consumer e-commerce Web site.

The new Drift office is located in Vail, CO, where its North American director and point-of-view camera market veteran John Rounds will oversee operations. The company chose the Vail Valley location because it is in the heart of U.S. skiing, snowboarding and mountain biking territory. From an industry and company culture perspective, the strategically based location is well suited for the wearable POV action camera company.

As of September 2012, Drift HD and its accessories will be available directly to U.S. consumers at www.driftinnovation.com via the new U.S. management. Drift HD’s popularity in the U.S. market is largely attributed to its many valuable features, including an integrated LCD screen, wireless remote control and crystal-clear HD video.

Coinciding with the expansion, the new Colorado office is seeking applicants for technical and customer service positions, as well as an e-commerce manager.

See Drift Innovation at IBC Stand 11.A81.