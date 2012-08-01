Rascular to feature Helm integration with Ross Video openGear protocol

UK-based broadcast software company Rascular will launch the latest version of its flagship product Helm at IBC2012.

The company will feature the new integration of Helm with Ross Video’s openGear protocol. Helm allows users to pick technologies such as branding devices, routers, video servers, VTRs, multi-image display processors and modular gear, from a range of different manufacturers.



It provides a single, integrated, user-defined PC-based control/monitoring surface for operators. By integrating with Ross Video’s openGear platform standard, Helm now has the potential to control all technology that adheres to the openGear standard. The company also has announced that Helm is now also integrated with Snell’s RollCall protocol.

See at Rascular at IBC2012 Stand 8.B38a.