Prism Sound’s New dScope Series IIIE Audio Analyzer Raises The Bar In Terms Of Functionality Versus Price

Audio test and measurement specialist Prism Sound continues its innovative product development strategy by introducing a new analogue and digital audio analyzer that sets a new benchmark in terms of functionality versus price.

Based on its Award-winning dScope Series III instrument and dubbed the ‘Essentials’ package, the new dScope Series IIIE audio analyzer represents Prism Sound’s ongoing commitment to offering its customers the best possible value for money, whilst delivering unique innovations in audio analysis capabilities.

dScope Series IIIE is ideally suited to a wide range of audio test applications, but is of particular relevance to automated production line testing where there is a requirement for a more targeted feature set.

Simon Woollard, Test and Measurement Product Specialist for Prism Sound, says: “Our flagship dScope Series III analyzer platform is the most powerful audio test solution available and leads the way in advanced generation and analysis tools. However, some of our customers don’t need the entire feature set of our top of the range systems and would prefer a streamlined solution that is more cost effective but still meets their analysis requirements.

“dScope Series IIIE retains the design philosophy of our range-topping dScope Series III but omits some of the more advanced capabilities that you might use in a heavy-duty design engineering role. We are offering a solution for all of the most commonly used measurement functions for analogue, digital and soundcard-based audio measurements, and including multi-channel switching capabilities and modern analysis methods such as multi-tones and chirps, to ensure the fastest possible test times. This, coupled with our new software application for creating automated test sequences and reports, makes the dScope Series IIIE the ideal investment for audio QC testing.”

The dScope Series III family now includes the original dScope Series III, the new dScope Series IIIE and two analogue-only variants – the dScope IIIA and IIIA+. Prices start from £3,895 ($5995 in the USA), and users can choose the version that best suits their needs, safe in the knowledge that they can upgrade at any time should their requirements change.

The dScope Series III family offers comprehensive analogue and digital audio signal generation and analysis, plus support for digital audio carrier testing, quasi-anechoic microphone/loudspeaker analysis and testing of Windows™ sound devices.

dScope Series III can be easily automated using its built in VBScript interpreter, and now also via a dedicated test sequencer which avoids the need for script writing, enabling the creation of custom test routines and pass/fail limit checking. Furthermore, Test automation can also be accomplished with dScope’s “ActiveX COM” interface, offering support for third party automation executives e.g. National Instruments TestStand. This makes all solutions in the dScope Series III range ideally suited to production line testing applications.

The dScope Series IIIE audio test and measurement system comprises a Windows PC (XP™, Vista™ and Windows 7 compatible) software application coupled with an external high-precision audio I/O processor for equipment-under-test (EUT) connection.

For a full list of features available with each version please visit:

http://www.prismsound.com/test_measure/products_subs/dscope/dscope_features.php

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987 in Cambridge, UK, Prism Sound manufactures a range of high quality professional test equipment for audio applications. The company is organized in three divisions and in addition to audio test equipment, Prism Sound also manufactures equipment for high-quality recording and production for music and sound applications and for voice-logging recorders used in law enforcement, legislative and business applications. Prism Sound audio test equipment is used by many major consumer electronics brands in automotive, home entertainment, personal mobile, communications and other market sectors as well as most of the world’s leading broadcasters including the BBC. Prism Sound’s music recording products are widely used by leading professionals in music and film sound such as the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London.

For more information: www.prismsound.com