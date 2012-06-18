Mike Gillis Joins Sales Force at New A.C.T Lighting Canada

A.C.T Lighting is pleased to announce that Mike Gillis has come on board as a salesperson for A.C.T Lighting Canada, the company's new office, which opened in suburban Toronto in May.

"We're excited to have Mike join us," says Andrew Beck, general manager of A.C.T Lighting Canada. "Mike has a solid reputation in the industry and excellent customer service abilities. His knowledge of the cable business and the relationships he has developed over his years in the Canadian market will serve us well."

Gillis launched himself in the lighting industry when he was a teenager providing local labor, tour support, rentals and lighting design; he went on to own four small- to medium-sized rigs, which he supplied in a package with crew, gear and trucking.

In 1987 he opened Phase Lighting with Michael Stone in Windsor and Concord, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan. "We were primarily a resale location and did installations, some touring and rentals, and provided rehearsal space for the top 40 Canadian bands of the day," Gillis recalls. Phase Lighting was a leading distributor of the Kupo line of products.

Gillis launched Profile Technologies in 1993 and continued to distribute Kupo products; he also established Canadian distribution for Christie Lites until 2000. At that time Gillis was hired by TMB where he remained until March.

