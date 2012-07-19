Brainstorm Multimedia to highlight EasySet 3D enhancements

At IBC2012, Brainstorm Multimedia will feature a range of new product improvements, including the integration of its Transition Logic Technology with EasySet 3D.

EasySet 3D, a trackless virtual set solution, runs on the company’s eStudio on-air graphics and virtual studio engine.

EasySet 3D provides a comprehensive real-time 3-D environment with stereoscopic capabilities, integrated chromakeyer, up to four SD/HD inputs, and a live switcher mode with up to 12 live simultaneous productions.

The integration of Transition Logic Technology with EasySet 3D provides full interaction with any Brainstorm graphic element, including complex 3-D augmented reality applications.

The company also will highlight its Easy On-Air Graphics, an intuitive toolset for live streaming based on building designs on pre-defined templates. Easy On-Air Graphics simplifies workflows and content creation.

See Brainstorm Multimedia at IBC2012 Stand 2.B59.