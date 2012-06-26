Autocue IBC 2012 Preview

Stand: 11.F34 - At IBC 2012, teleprompter, newsroom and video server specialists Autocue will launch the “Autocue Production Suite” a new, standalone live production system that combines several components into a single cost-effective system. Features include a vision and audio mixer, a playback device, a still store, a caption generator, a picture-in-picture processor, a chromakey processor, a logo/bug/ticker inserter, an output recorder and a multiviewer.

Based on Autocue’s successful video server range, Autocue Production Suite provides designated video inputs for live sources, designated audio inputs, internal players, processing to provide various graphic, effect, transition, mixing and switching operations and designated outputs to provide synchronised audio and video for preview and program feeds. The system also has an internal recorder, which allows program output to be saved directly to the media store.

Autocue will also introduce solid state versions of their acclaimed video server range. Designed for OB trucks and mobile applications where space is at a premium, the two- and four-port solid state drive servers run on single PSUs and include 800GB and 2TB of unprotected storage, respectively.

IBC will also see the European launch of leading-edge accessories that complement Autocue’s acclaimed Master Series teleprompter range. The accessories include a 22-inch talent feedback monitor with native HD-SDI; a new mounting system; a dimmable tally light that displays any camera number from 1-9, going green when live on air; an under-monitor talent clock; and new USB controls to ensure compatibility with the latest PC hardware. When combined in-whole or in-part with the Master Series teleprompters, users can be confident that their overall prompting package and every component within it is best-in-class.

Autocue’s Master Series prompters are the world’s lightest, high-bright LED backlit monitors, which means they are just as legible indoors or out and can be rigged on smaller and cheaper tripod heads than competing heavier models. All Master Series prompters include a range of features not found elsewhere, including in-board cable management and a dimmable tally light. Prompter hoods are pre-assembled for rapid set-up; reinforced for extra stability; and a unique glass-holder mechanism makes the pane easy to clean and/or replace.

