HARMAN’s Soundcraft® Announces Vi Series Console Control on Soundcraft ViSi Remote iPad App in Addition to Si Compact Digital Consoles

HERTFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom - HARMAN's Soundcraft has updated the Soundcraft ViSi Remote iPad app to allow control of the Vi Series range of consoles in addition to the Si Compact range released last month. The new version of the app is available free of charge on the iTunes store. ViSi Remote enables a single iPad to control multiple consoles from the Soundcraft Vi Series or Si Compact range on a single wireless network.

Soundcraft ViSi Remote allows users to roam around a venue and not only adjust input channel levels and mutes, but also adjust aux send levels and matrix sends, and level and graphic EQ settings on bus outputs. The Soundcraft Vi Series consoles controllable by ViSi includes all variants of Vi1, Vi2, Vi4 and Vi6.

A single ViSi Remote app can now control a mixed network of consoles from the Vi and Si Compact series, a feature not found on many competitive systems. Anyone can download the free app and get familiar with its operation, even if they do not own one of the consoles.

The app uses HARMAN's HiQnet™ architecture to connect the network of consoles to a wireless router, which communicates with the iPad.

For even more flexibility, multiple iPads may be used on the same network, even on the same console, so that individual artists can control their own monitor sends, for example.

