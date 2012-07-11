Broadcast Rental Places AXON Modular Technology at Heart of NOS Broadcast Production Facility for London Summer Games

International systems integration and full-service rental company, Broadcast Rental, has selected AXON’s modular signal processing, control & multiviewer monitoring technologies to form the backbone of Dutch broadcaster, NOS’ broadcast production facility at the Summer Games in London this July. Amongst the AXON technologies being integrated within the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) in London will be numerous Synapse audio and video signal processing and control modules and the company’s SynView 52-channel multiviewer. Also, Broadcast Rental will incorporate AXON’s Cortex software application, which makes the implementation of multiple video and audio signal paths easier, more efficient and cost-effective. Cortex provides comprehensive tools to configure, monitor and maintain a diversity of devices including Axon’s Synapse range of control modules and other third-party products.

AXON Synapse answers the call…

Synapse is a modular system comprising multiple 19-inch frames, active hot swappable cards and (mostly) passive connector panels. It is designed to support demanding mission critical broadcast applications and this is the role it will perform for Broadcast Rental.

Broadcast Rental has configured a production workflow for the Games that use Synapse modules to perform a number of critical functions, especially the conversion of composite analogue video signals into high definition (HD). Another key Synapse module catering for audio processing needs is the HRB-550, which is an SD and HD audio de-embedder, re-embedder and embedded domain shuffler with S2020 metadata insertion.

AXON’s SynView will provide highly compact and high resolution monitoring capabilities across the network and Cortex will provide elegant control capabilities throughout the workflow which can be centered on a single user workstation.

Broadcast Rental was established in 2009 by Geert Paul Slee who has more than 25 years experience in the broadcast rental market, supporting events such as Champion’s League football and previous Summer and Winter Games. “We selected AXON as our technology partner because of their rock solid flexible solutions using well known and proven technology,” explained Geert Paul Slee. “Also, they have a local support presence, both here in the Netherlands and also in London. Specifying Axon removes so much uncertainty – their technology is a market leader, it’s battle hardened and their support capabilities are excellent.”

The project is important to AXON, since Broadcast Rental is the first rental company to stock its products. “Next month the world’s attention will be focused on London so we are delighted to help support Broadcast Rental throughout this exciting project,” commented Harry Kanters, Director of Marketing & Sales at AXON. “We hope that this will become the start of a long relationship with Broadcast Rental.”