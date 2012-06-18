Christie Duo™ Installed at Iconic Dolby Theatre

Christie®, a global provider of visual display solutions, is proud to announce that the Dolby Theatre(SM), will be equipped with the Christie Duo™ for its big-screen needs, including the June 18 World Premiere of Disney•Pixar's “Brave.”

The green-carpet event, which marks the grand opening for the Dolby Theatre, is a special presentation for Film Independent’s 2012 Los Angeles Film Festival. Premiering in Dolby’s latest audio innovation, Dolby® Atmos™ and Dolby 3D, a state-of-the-art imaging solution providing audiences with a superior 3D experience, “Brave” is an epic tale set in the mystical Scottish Highlands where the film’s headstrong protagonist, Merida, is forced to discover the meaning of true bravery. The action adventure hits theaters nationwide on June 22, 2012.

“To truly bring audiences into the onscreen adventure at the Dolby Theatre, we are pleased to be working with Christie to deliver a premium Dolby 3D experience,” said Doug Darrow, Senior Vice President, Cinema, Dolby Laboratories. “The Dolby Theatre continues our long commitment to Hollywood and the entertainment industry and the World Premiere of Disney•Pixar's ‘Brave’ in Dolby Atmos and Dolby 3D, with the help of Christie, will transport the audience into the onscreen adventure with the most life-like experience ever offered.”

Christie Duo, available for the 2K or 4K Christie Solaria™ Series digital cinema projectors, is an integration kit specially designed to optimize 3D and other special effects on the largest screens. It features a choice of configurations including a compact stacking system for 3D installations, or a physical configuration that exactly aligns every pixel on the screen for optimal 2D and 3D presentations. With automated features that calibrate, align and optimize the images for 2K or 4K projectors, Christie Duo delivers a completely seamless, premium movie experience for the world’s largest screens at a cost that all manner and size of exhibitors can afford.

The Dolby Theatre will be using the configuration of two projectors stacked vertically. Whether used for world premieres or thousands of showings later, the Christie Duo promises the brightest picture quality available for 2D or 3D on premium-size screens.

“Christie is dedicated to giving exhibitors of all types the best projection available for their unique needs, particularly as consumers come to expect 3D and other technical innovations,” said Craig Sholder, vice president, Entertainment Solutions, Christie. “With our technical expertise and worldwide network of installation partners, we can deliver quickly and cost-effectively, allowing our customers to create and deliver their own, branded premium theatre experience.”

The Dolby Theatre(SM), the iconic Hollywood landmark at Hollywood & Highland Center®, will be the world's stage for entertainment sound and imaging. Dolby has enhanced the venue with Dolby® Atmos™ and Dolby 3D, to create a world-class showcase for Dolby's current and future technologies.

The main stage at the Dolby Theatre is one of the largest in the United States, measuring 113 feet (34 m) wide by 60 feet (18 m) deep, and supporting a large, 60 feet by 32 feet white screen. Because it features live events as well as blockbuster movie premieres, the theatre’s projection system needs to adapt easily and quickly to changing needs. The technical quality of Christie’s Solaria™ projector, Christie Duo and Christie’s commitment to fast custom installation, gives the facility new capabilities for premium 3D and 2D projection now and for the future.

About “Brave”

Set in the rugged and mysterious Highlands of Scotland, Disney•Pixar’s “Brave” follows the heroic journey of Merida (voice of Kelly Macdonald), a skilled archer and headstrong daughter of King Fergus (voice of Billy Connolly) and Queen Elinor (voice of Emma Thompson). Determined to change her fate, Merida defies an age-old custom sacred to the unruly and uproarious lords of the land: massive Lord MacGuffin (voice of Kevin McKidd), surly Lord Macintosh (voice of Craig Ferguson) and cantankerous Lord Dingwall (voice of Robbie Coltrane), unleashing chaos in the kingdom. When she turns to an eccentric Witch (voice of Julie Walters), she is granted an ill-fated wish and the ensuing peril forces Merida to harness all of her resources—including her mischievous triplet brothers—to undo a beastly curse and discover the meaning of true bravery. Directed by Mark Andrews and Brenda Chapman, and produced by Katherine Sarafian, “Brave” is a grand adventure full of heart, memorable characters and signature Pixar humor. Opens on June 22, 2012, in Disney Digital 3D™ in select theaters. “Brave” is rated PG by the MPAA. Visit Disney.com/Brave, like us on Facebook, facebook.com/PixarBrave, and follow us on Twitter, twitter.com/disneypixar.