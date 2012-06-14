FSR Presents New iPad Enclosure at InfoComm 2012

InfoComm Booth N651

ENCLOSURE ADDRESSES DIGITAL SIGNAGE APPLICATIONS WITH STYLE AND EASE

Las Vegas, NV – FSR, manufacturer of audio and video switching, control products, and connectivity boxes, is presenting its new easy-to-install WE-IPAD2-SLV iPad® enclosure at InfoComm 2012 in booth N 651 to provide a graceful housing for digital signage applications.

Designed for strength, practicality and elegance, the enclosure fits both the iPad2 and the New iPad providing a secure, yet accessible tamper resistant housing with no visible hardware. Convenient single cable Installation is a breeze using the optional IT-CHRG-P2U PoE to USB charger that derives ample power from a standard PoE network connection. The rear of the casing includes three position horizontal and vertical adjustment holes for mounting in either orientation, as well as a symmetrical hole pattern for rapid mounting to a standard 2-gang box, with no electrical drop needed.

A full view camera port, home button, and speaker port for clear audio are all recessed into a sturdy .090” aluminum case for a sleek look with no visible hardware. Plain face models are also available.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.

FSR complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 and is a woman owned business. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information visit www.fsrinc.com.

iPad is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • harriet@desertmooncomm.com