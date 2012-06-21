'Vlado Meller Mastering Workshop' Is Announced, Debuting In New York City, Summer, 2012

New York, NY – June 20, 2012: One of the world's most accomplished mastering engineers, two-time GRAMMY-winner Vlado Meller, has announced the debut of the Vlado Meller Mastering Workshop (VMMW,) a three-day intensive hands-on course, set to launch in New York City this summer. The first course will be offered between August 1 and 3.

Qualified students will have the opportunity to learn personally from Meller. His 43-year career includes albums for Paul McCartney, Pink Floyd, Michael Jackson, Celine Dion, Public Enemy, Jack White, Metallica, Andreas Bocelli, Oasis, Johnny Cash, and Shakira.

VMMW's intensive curriculum is designed for professional mastering engineers, as well as working mixers, engineers, and producers looking to broaden their understanding of the mastering process.

Over the course of the three-day workshop, Meller will illustrate his personal techniques through before and after examples of past releases, detail the steps taken to arrive at finished results, and guide students as they work hands-on at the mastering console on their own program material. Class size will be limited to only a few students to allow for individualized attention.

VMMW will take place at Arf! Mastering in midtown Manhattan. Owned and operated by GRAMMY-nominated mastering engineer Alan Silverman, Arf! was selected by Meller for its world-class signal path, accurate monitoring, and spacious, day-lit room.

"I welcome the opportunity to share 40+ years of best practices with the next wave of mastering engineers and audio professionals." says Meller, "Now is the time for me to let the younger generation benefit and learn from my experience." Silverman adds, "VMMW gives students a rare opportunity to learn from an established master of the craft."

For more information on the course and Vlado Meller, as well as registration, visit www.masteringworkshop.com.