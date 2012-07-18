SGL IBC 2012 Preview

Stand no: 7.J15A

At IBC 2012 SGL will show its web-based interface for its flagship SGL FlashNet archive system for the first time in Europe. Users of FlashNet now have a number of additional features that further simplify workflow procedures and enhance usability of the system. SGL will also unveil its new client-based web tool - FlashBrowse 3 - to the European market. SGL’s Open System architecture provides broadcasters, post production facilities, and news/sport organisations with reliable, scalable solutions with substantial cost and workflow benefits.

European launch:

• New User Interface: Using SGL FlashNet broadcasters and content owners can now very easily archive and restore material for smaller projects that fall outside the sphere of the controlling MAM or automation systems. Using the new FlashNet GUI’s powerful yet easy to use tools, the user can bundle material as required, before archiving to any configured FlashNet disk or tape group. Users can also archive and restore Avid content for non-Interplay shared environments. Powered by SGL’s FlashBrowse, content can be sent to the archive directly from an Avid editor and restored via this simple web interface. Once in the archive metadata can be extracted or added manually. The interface can be used on any platform – Windows, PC, Mac or Linux.

• FlashBrowse 3: A client-based web tool that further enhances and simplifies the archive workflow, FlashBrowse 3 provides at-archive browse creation, automatically generating browse resolution copies of clips as the high resolution versions are archived. The Flashbrowse 3 interface, which is an extension of the new FlashNet GUI, allows operators to instigate restores or partial file restores directly from their browser window.

• Support for LTFS: SGL continues its successful rollout of next-generation archiving technology with the demonstration of SGL FlashNet and LTFS interoperability in a production environment.